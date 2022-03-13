HoDooi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.53 or 0.06572679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.25 or 0.99840179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041488 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

