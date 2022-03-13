Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 4.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

HON stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

