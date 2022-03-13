Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000,835 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 113,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $5,134,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 890,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

