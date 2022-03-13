H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the February 13th total of 400,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

