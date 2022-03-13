Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $23.35

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $22.27. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 101 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
