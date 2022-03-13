Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $23.35

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $22.27. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

