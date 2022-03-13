Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 84,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 672,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.