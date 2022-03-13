Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

HDSN opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 61.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.