Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,388,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 56.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 261,350 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.