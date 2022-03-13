Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of HYPMY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,380. Hypera has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.72.
Hypera Company Profile (Get Rating)
