Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HYPMY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,380. Hypera has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.