Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICNAF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 25,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,140. Icanic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

