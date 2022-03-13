IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 245,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,785. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in IDACORP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

