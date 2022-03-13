IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $28.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
