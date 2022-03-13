IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

