IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,158 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.