IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,337 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 702,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,294,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,682,000 after acquiring an additional 676,623 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

