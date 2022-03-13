IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $386.37 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.23 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

