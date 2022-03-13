IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PG&E by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 629,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PG&E by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,923,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 3,218,505 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of -119.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

