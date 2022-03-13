IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

