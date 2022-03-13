IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.40 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Paper by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 442,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in International Paper by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 309,773 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

