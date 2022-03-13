IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Masco by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 450.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

