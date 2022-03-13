IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.05 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Waters by 61.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,976,000 after buying an additional 62,523 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 135.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock opened at $312.97 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $264.88 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.34. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.