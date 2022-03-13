IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU opened at $95.68 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

