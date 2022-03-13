IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

