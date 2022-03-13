IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.75 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $62.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUBM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,610 shares of company stock worth $5,308,209. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

