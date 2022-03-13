IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

IPG opened at $32.99 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.