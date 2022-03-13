IFP Advisors Inc Has $175,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of MMC opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

