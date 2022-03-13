IFP Advisors Inc Has $200,000 Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 37,222 shares worth $2,326,409. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.