IFP Advisors Inc Invests $186,000 in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USD stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.41.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

