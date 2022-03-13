IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

