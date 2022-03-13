IMARA (IMRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMRA stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. IMARA has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 50,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and sold 311,081 shares valued at $696,177. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMARA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IMARA by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

