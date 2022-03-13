IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Update

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

IMIAF remained flat at $$21.87 during trading on Friday. IMI has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

About IMI

IMI Plc is an engineering company, which designs, manufacturing, and services of engineered solutions that control the precise movement of fluids. It operates trough the following segments: IMI Critical Engineering; IMI Precision Engineering; and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering segment provides flow control solutions.

