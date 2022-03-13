Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$57.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$57.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$28.63 and a 12 month high of C$60.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.