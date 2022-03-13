Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Purchases $15,983,512.19 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 100,000 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28.

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32.

INCY stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

