Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) vs. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Critical Survey

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -1.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Athersys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($13.10) -0.28 Athersys $1.44 million 122.52 -$78.76 million ($0.41) -1.83

Indaptus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athersys. Athersys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Athersys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -95.51% -72.74% Athersys N/A -268.18% -126.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Indaptus Therapeutics and Athersys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Athersys 0 1 0 0 2.00

Indaptus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 315.55%. Athersys has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Athersys.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics beats Athersys on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company was founded by Michael James Newman on February 24, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

