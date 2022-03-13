Industrial Alliance Securities Downgrades TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) to Hold

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRSWF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

