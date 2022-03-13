Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.65

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.65 and traded as low as $97.88. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $97.94, with a volume of 10,692,501 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.