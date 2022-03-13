Information Services (ISV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

Information Services stock opened at C$22.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$402.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.34.

ISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

