InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up to $38.34

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.34, but opened at $39.88. InMode shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 5,863 shares trading hands.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of InMode by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
