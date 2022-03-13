Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Buys $163,812.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $295,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

