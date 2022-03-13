Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Purchases $192,900.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

