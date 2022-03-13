Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires £149.50 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.89).
Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £152.54 ($199.87).
Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 304.20 ($3.99) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.39. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About QinetiQ Group (Get Rating)
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.