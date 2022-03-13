Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $87,389.94 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total value of $87,389.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,609.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,010.73 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,708.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,819.69.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.70.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

