Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $752,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMC opened at $14.30 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

