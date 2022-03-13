Insider Selling: Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CTO Sells 6,639 Shares of Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

