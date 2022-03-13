Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

