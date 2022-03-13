Insider Selling: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Sells £505,855.36 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($662,808.39).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meggitt alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($196.54).

On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($196.28).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 755.60 ($9.90) on Friday. Meggitt PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.08). The company has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 745.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 753.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGGT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.11).

Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.