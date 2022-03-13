Insider Selling: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Sells £505,855.36 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($662,808.39).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($196.54).
- On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($196.28).
Meggitt stock opened at GBX 755.60 ($9.90) on Friday. Meggitt PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.08). The company has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 745.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 753.28.
Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
See Also
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.