Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells 477 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $19,900.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Outset Medical by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 231,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Outset Medical by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Outset Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
