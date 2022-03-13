Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Sells $716,382.66 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WK opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.41. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,153,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $67,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,096,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

