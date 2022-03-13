Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.77

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 3495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after buying an additional 2,069,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,580,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after buying an additional 866,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,021,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,744,000 after buying an additional 525,010 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

