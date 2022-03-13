Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 27,072,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Intel by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

