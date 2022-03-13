Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.

Intel stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,072,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

